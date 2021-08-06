Milwaukee man sentenced for 2015 shots fired, chase in Dodge County

A Dodge County judge on Friday, Aug. 6 sentenced Anthony McCaskill, 27, of Milwaukee to one and a half years in prison and two years of extended supervision for discharging a firearm towards a person and endangering safety.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, in September 2015, law enforcement received a call about shots being fired near the Kwik Trip in Fox Lake. Dispatch advised the officers that the suspect had fled in his vehicle and that the victim’s vehicle was now chasing the suspect – with both vehicles traveling at rates of speed over 120 mph southbound on HWY 151.

When the officers stopped the suspect vehicle, driven by Anthony McCaskill, they detected a strong smell of marijuana, located a Glock .40 caliber handgun, and two very young children in the backseat.

The victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it.

The case went to trial in January 2016, and McCaskill was convicted.

During the trial, it was revealed that an altercation had occurred over an alleged sexual act committed by the victim against the defendant’s girlfriend while all the participants were at the Fox Lake Kwik Trip.

This led to a second altercation and a high-speed chase by the victims of the defendant. During the chase, McCaskill fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Former Judge John Storck ultimately placed McCaskill on probation for the felony offenses. The defendant’s felony probation was revoked in 2021 and the defendant returned to court to be sentenced.

"This was one of the most complicated and bizarre prosecutions of my career. It has only become stranger now that one of the victims has been convicted of murdering the other victim in another complicated and even more bizarre trial than this one," said District Attorney Kurt Klomberg stated during sentencing.