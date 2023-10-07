AntetokounBros Shop opens in Milwaukee, brothers' 1st US retail store

article

The Antetokounmpo brothers opened their first U.S. retail store – AntetokounBros Shop – at The Trade hotel Saturday, Oct. 7.

Brothers Giannis and Thanasis, who play for the Milwaukee Bucks, along with Kostas and Alex, are partners behind the branded apparel. The grand opening was held from 1-8 p.m., and the brothers signed autographs at 6 p.m. to celebrate.

FOX6 News was there as crowds lined the street in anticipation of heading inside.

Antetokounbros Shop opens across from Fiserv Forum

Occupying 1,400 square feet of The Trade’s first floor, AntetokounBros will feature The Trade’s signature industrial design elements in combination with audio-visual displays to enhance customers’ high-energy shopping experience, a news release said. It is the second AntetokounBros to open worldwide.