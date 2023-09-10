40th annual Trimborn Harvest of Art & Crafts
Get ready to look at some true craftsmanship at this year's Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts and Crafts.
GREENDALE, Wis. - Get ready to look at some true craftsmanship at this year's Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts and Crafts on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Over 100 talented artists and exhibitors will be featured at Trimborn Farm.
FOX6 News Isley Gooden has a sneak peek of the fall tradition.
For more information on the celebration, click here.
40th annual Trimborn Harvest of Art & Crafts: Vendors and more
Isley Gooden talks to Ben Barbera about the history of Trimborn Harvest of Art & Crafts.
40th annual Trimborn Harvest of Art & Crafts
Learn more about the historical properties on Milwaukee County soil.
Annual Trimborn Harvest of Art & Crafts: Jewelry, art, and more
FOX6 News Isley Gooden has a sneak peek of the fall tradition.