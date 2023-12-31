Animal encounters at Racine Zoo's 'Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe'

Racine Zoo's 'Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe'
Enjoy a delicious meal while staying warm and even experiencing some 'animal encounters.' Chris D'Acquisto from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us more.
RACINE, Wis. - Enjoy the outdoors while staying cozy and comfortable in the Racine Zoo's ‘Snow Globes.’
Up to eight people can enjoy delicious food and drinks inside the heated domes, and there are animal encounters as well.
You can book 90-minute time slots on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 18, 2024.
FOX6 WakeUp stopped by the Racine Zoo to learn more about the snow globes and some of the animals you may see.
When you're experiencing the Racine Zoo's 'Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe,' you'll get to check out some cool animals. Dan Powell from the Racine Zoo joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to explain some of the animals you'll see, including Carl, the ornate box turtle.
Dan Powell from the Racine Zoo joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to showcase some of the animals you may see if you book a time slot for one of the zoo's 'Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe.' Dan showed off a domestic ferret.
