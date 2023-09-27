Andrea Bocelli at Fiserv Forum on April 6, 2024

article

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli with a stop at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6 with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio.

Tickets for Bocelli’s 2024 North American tour dates go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s beloved repertoire, selections from his uplifting solo album Believe, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Citi cardholders will have a special early on sale with access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.