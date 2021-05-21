Amtrak Hiawatha, Thruway buses return to full schedule May 23

article

Beginning May 23, Amtrak Midwest is restoring all Hiawatha Service round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago and the twice daily round-trip Amtrak Thruway Buses between Green Bay and Milwaukee, with stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

The full Hiawatha Service train schedule will resume with seven round trips Monday through Saturday, and six on Sunday. On Fridays, a late-night departure from Chicago to Milwaukee will again be available.

The Amtrak Thruway buses along Interstate 41 connect Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac to Amtrak Hiawatha trains in Milwaukee for travel to Chicago and beyond. Together with the Lamers Bus Lines service along the same route, train connections are available daily for three round-trip buses.

The Amtrak Thruway buses also provide direct service to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Book reservations and purchase tickets:

Through the Amtrak app

Online at Amtrak.com

Using a ticket kiosk in Milwaukee Intermodal Station, Milwaukee Airport Station, Sturtevant or Chicago

Visiting ticket windows in Milwaukee Intermodal Station or Chicago Union Station

Or by calling 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245)