American Family Field repairs, plan; $600+ in taxpayer funding

Wisconsin Republicans outlined their bill Monday to spend more than $600 in taxpayer money on American Family Field.

The bill, which includes an additional $100 commitment from the Milwaukee Brewers, would require the team to extend its lease through 2050.

State Rep. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville) said the state's $411 million contribution will use the income tax generated by the Brewers and visiting players. Then, for the next 27 years, the bill requires $5 million annually from Milwaukee County and $2.5 million annually from the City of Milwaukee.

At a press conference Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said while the original funding deal wasn't popular in Racine County, this bill was better.

"I promise you today the deal that we are putting together and set to announce is good for the taxpayers," said Vos. "It's good for the state, and it's good for the team."

But elected officials in Milwaukee aren't so sure.

The ballpark district would use that $700 million on expenses like parking lots, roof maintenance, etc. The Brewers' lease also includes a provision that requires American Family Field to remain in line with the top 25% of Major League Baseball ballparks.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor takes issue with including county money, especially without the board's approval.

American Family Field

"We have $1 billion in deferred maintenance, and we need a $480 million safety building," Taylor said. "We have more pressing financial needs."

In May, Taylor authored and introduced a county resolution against the use of tax dollars on American Family Field improvements.

The county board passed it unanimously.

"This in no way, shape or form should be the responsibility of the Milwaukee County taxpayers, at all," Taylor said. "And if you're gonna do it, let them have a say in it. Let them vote on it."

At the same time, the bill would redefine who sits on the board of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. That's the state-created agency that effectively owns the ballpark.

Currently, the board is comprised of 13 members. The governor picks six representatives, who are subject to senate confirmation. The Milwaukee County Executive has two picks. The county executives in Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha Counties all pick one representative, and the Milwaukee mayor adds the final seat.

Under the Republican bill, the board would dwindle down to nine seats. The governor would appoint four members, including the chairman. The Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker would each appoint two members. Then, the governor would select one person from a list provided by the Brewers.

That change in the board's makeup drew criticism from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"The city would not get a voice in the governance of the stadium district," Johnson said. "That's taxation without representation."

Should the county or city not make its contribution, the bill instructs the state to subtract that amount from the municipality's shared revenue payment.

In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said he's reviewing the Republican proposal.