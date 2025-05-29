The Brief American Science & Surplus started a fundraiser to keep the business afloat. The quirky science store opened its first Milwaukee location in 1981. The owners said the business needs help to cover costs of relocating its warehouse.



A beloved store in the Milwaukee community is in need of a helping hand, and so far, the community is coming through.

The backstory:

American Science & Surplus has a history that dates back nearly 90 years. Founded in Chicago, it opened its first Milwaukee location in 1981 and later moved to its current home near 68th and Oklahoma.

What they're saying:

The owner set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help the decades-old business stay afloat.

"We've built up a good relationship with folks, and they really come through for us," said owner Patrick Meyer. "It's a difficult situation asking people to help, but it's worked out well for us so far."

Meyer said it needs to move out of its current warehouse, which is too big for its needs amid falling sales, and its lease has expired.

"There's also some extra costs associated with us getting out of the warehouse quicker," owner Patrick Meyer said.

"We have to find a temporary warehouse spacing, we have to hire more trucks faster, so it's put us in a bit of a crunch."

The goal was set at $125,000 and, so far, more than $100,000 has been raised. Meyer said he's grateful for the support.

American Science & Surplus sells unique and quirky science gadgets at three locations today, including the one in Milwaukee. The other two are located in Illinois.