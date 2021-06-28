Expand / Collapse search

American Family Insurance Amphitheater ready for Summerfest acts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. invited the media to take a tour of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, June 28.

The amphitheater was updated and designed to significantly enhance the overall live music experience for fans, along with the capability to host the largest band tours, a news release says.

The project took place in two phases, with initial construction beginning in fall 2018.

Don Smiley talks about renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Don Smiley talks about the renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater -- which will see its first acts later this summer.

