American Family Insurance Amphitheater ready for Summerfest acts

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. invited the media to take a tour of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, June 28.

The amphitheater was updated and designed to significantly enhance the overall live music experience for fans, along with the capability to host the largest band tours, a news release says.

The project took place in two phases, with initial construction beginning in fall 2018.

Renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

