American Family Field foodservice hiring event set for Feb. 5

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner for the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting a hiring event for part-time, seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 Brewers season at American Family Field.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Johnson Controls Stadium Club located on Club Level at American Family Field.

A news release says open positions include supervisors, catering servers, concession stand attendants, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse porters, bartenders, vendors, as well as internships. Candidates can apply online prior to attending the in-person hiring event at baseballmke.com.

Candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will receive numerous benefits, including flexible scheduling, free meals and parking, the chance to work with friends and family, career advancement opportunities, and much more.

More opportunities, and answers to commonly asked questions, can be found at Careers.DelawareNorth.com.