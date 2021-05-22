Fight for Air Climb raises $415K+ at AmFam Field

article

More than 730 Wisconsinites raised more than $416,000 (and counting) for the American Lung Association in Wisconsin’s iconic Fight For Air Climb on Saturday, May 22.

The Fight for Air Climb, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin, was held outdoors for the first time ever Saturday at American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Fight For Air Climb typically takes place in the stairwells of U.S. Bank Center but was reimagined as an outdoor climb challenge for the safety of participants, volunteers and staff. Participants will climb 1,400-plus stairs – all to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease and end COVID-19.

COVID-19 has affected thousands in Wisconsin. Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.

The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

