American Family Field 'Dream Day' gives youth teams rare opportunity

With the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, six lucky teams got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swing a bat Wednesday, June 29.

"Dream Day" at American Family Field was a hit with players and fans alike. The battle on the diamond gave the teams a chance to play where the pros do.

"It's awesome just to think that (MLB players) touched on this field, and so am I," said Tyler Waldow.

Waldow and Layten Gerdes agree the experience reaches far beyond the final score.

"This is great. Not much kids get to experience this," Gerdes said. "You couldn’t put it in a better chapter in a book. This is it, this is great."

"Dream Day" at American Family Field; June 29, 2022

Of course, one can't forget about the boys' biggest fans.

"I love my mom. She's so good, supports me in everything," said Waldow. "She's my supporter/ I love her, and its awesome having her watching me today."

It's a Dream Day two moms will never forget either.

"(It's) a great memory for them to have as they grow up and move on," Tyler's mom Renee Waldow said.

"For these kids it's a big deal. It doesn't happen very often, let a lone in a little small community where we are from," said Lauren Gerdes, Layten's mom.

"Dream Day" at American Family Field; June 29, 2022

As the players stepped up to home plate, even with some strikes, it was a home run day in their hearts.

For the players, it was their last catch as U-14 travel players; in the fall, they will be back playing high school ball.

Organizers of Big League Dreams said the offering is on a first-come, first-served basis. More information can be found on the organization's website.