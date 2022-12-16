American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs.

While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.

Brewers employees reported numerous things lost on Sept. 9. From a coach's passport to autographed gear to keys to the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training facility in Arizona – the list goes on. Most of those items were recovered from Bloedorn's apartment.

A criminal complaint states Bloedorn went to the doubleheader with his roommate – but didn't leave with him. Video from the stadium shows someone inside after it was closed – on the field and in other restricted areas.

That night, the complaint states, Bloedorn texted his roommate pictures from inside the clubhouse and asked "if he wanted anything." The roommate called police, who showed up to find Bloedorn asleep in his apartment.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Bloedorn told detectives he "drank at least 10 beers" during the doubleheader, according to the complaint. When he woke up later in the bushes outside the stadium and saw everything he'd taken, he realized he "really messed up."

How Bloedorn may have gotten into the stadium is unclear, but the complaint states he told detectives that he pulled on a door until it opened and made his way to the clubhouse.

If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Bloedorn faces up to 12 ½ years in prison.

FOX6 News reached Bloedorn by phone Friday night, Dec. 16; he said he didn't have any comment. FOX6 also reached out to the Brewers for comment but did not immediately hear back.