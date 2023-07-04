America's 250th anniversary countdown launches in Milwaukee

article

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, also known as America250, the official entity charged with planning and orchestrating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, kicked off the three-year countdown to 2026 with the launch of "America’s Invitation" at American Family Field Tuesday, July 4.

According to a news release, the nationwide, multi-year public awareness and engagement campaign will reach Americans in every state and territory as America250 works to create the largest, most inclusive commemoration in history.

At the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game, America250 debuted an announcement video for "America’s Invitation" calling on Americans across the country to get involved in the 250-year milestone by sharing their American stories and reflecting on our past as well as their hopes and dreams for the future. Four Wisconsinites representing a "cross-section of Americans" threw out a joint ceremonial first pitch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Statement from Rosie Rios, U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission chair:

"America’s 250th anniversary is for all of us. This Fourth of July holds added meaning as we kick off the countdown to 2026 and begin what will be the most significant and inclusive commemoration in our history. But we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re inviting all Americans from sea to shining sea to join us in this historic effort by sharing their own American stories, as well as reflecting on our past and their hopes and dreams for our future. This milestone is 250 years in the making, and we need everyone’s support to help shape what this commemoration should look like."



