American Airlines nonstop flights; Milwaukee to Washington, DC

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced on Monday, June 19 that American Airlines will launch new nonstop service from MKE to Reagan National Airport this fall.

Beginning Oct. 5, American will fly nonstop between MKE and the nation’s capital twice daily. A news release says the new service will be convenient for families and school trips visiting museums and monuments in the nation’s capital.

The release says the flights will be operated with dual-class CRJ-700 aircraft, featuring in-seat power ports and free entertainment streamed to your personal device.

In addition to the new route to Washington, DC., American already flies daily nonstops from MKE to Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Beginning Nov. 4, American will also fly nonstop from MKE to Miami every Saturday.