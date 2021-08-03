Expand / Collapse search

Al's Run, Walk goes virtual for 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Brigg's and Al's Run & Walk

MILWAUKEE - The 44th Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk to support Children’s Wisconsin will be celebrated virtually this year, officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A news release says the 2021 Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk event allows participants from anywhere to form teams, engage in family-friendly activities and earn prizes for fundraising. Participants are invited to join in family fun now through Sept. 18, with a series of challenges while helping to raise funds for Children’s Wisconsin including:

  • Weekly step challenges
  • Access to Badgerland Striders fun-runs and a special pricing to participate in the Cudahy Classic race
  • Downloadable training guides, and stretching and nutrition resources to up your running/walking game from the Children’s Wisconsin sports medicine team
  • The ability to earn prizes each week by helping us promote the event…and more!
  • New this year: Celebrate the Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk finish line with FREE ADMISSION to Summerfest on Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon – 3 p.m. Be sure to wear your 2021 event shirt, snap a photo and post online using #alsrun.

Participants can log in to the ATC Family Fun Zone on the Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk website to access these activities through Sept. 18.

Registration is $20 for general participants. Runners who want to participate in the 8K training program and fun runs can register for $50. Registration is open through the month of August and families can join at any time. As always, Children’s Champs — current or former patients, including primary care patients — receive FREE registration.

For more information about Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk and to register, visit alsrun.com.

