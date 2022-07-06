Alligator netted in Wisconsin lake; search on for reptile's owner

article

Here's something you would not expect to find if you're swimming in a Wisconsin lake in the summer… An American alligator.

The alligator pictured was netted by crews in Long Lake on Friday, July 1 in the Fond du Lac County town of Osceola.

A Facebook post says the reptile is between 18 and 24 inches long – and was surrendered to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials then contacted J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha, FOX11Online.com reports.

An alligator that was found in Fond du Lac County's Long Lake is seen July 6, 2022, at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha. (WLUK/Chris Schattl)

"We are able to take in alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary," said John Moyles of the animal rescue.

The animal rescue is searching for the gator's owner. If officials do not have luck, the reptile will be placed at an accredited sanctuary.