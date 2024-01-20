All-Canada Show highlights best hunting and fishing adventures

All-Canada Show overview in Brookfield
Jim Crowley from the All-Canada Show in Brookfield gives us an overview of the event and all kinds of adventures you can sign up for in the Canadian Northwoods.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - There are many outdoor adventures to be had in the Northwoods of Canada, but where do you even start when it comes to planning those adventures?
The All-Canada Show at the Brookfield Conference Center is your one-stop shop for all things Canada has to offer.
It runs from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21.
FOX6 WakeUp stopped by to learn more.
All-Canada Show destinations and exhibitors
Steve Cegielski explains what is available at the show, like informative seminars, the "360 Adventure," a float plane simulator and Canadian shore lunch, to name a few.
All-Canada Show seminars
Jim Crowley talks about all of the seminars that will be available to guests of the All-Canada Show.
All-Canada Show essentials
Jim Crowley talks about the essentials that he likes to bring when he travels to Canada, and he will re-cap what visitors can see and do at the All-Canada Show.
