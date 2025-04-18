Alioto’s restaurant in Wauwatosa; celebrate Easter with your family

Brian Kramp is with the owner who takes pride in keeping this local family restaurant alive.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Alioto’s restaurant (3041 N Mayfair Road) is more than a century old and has been a go-to spot for everything from a Friday fish fry to a holiday celebration. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa sampling some entrées on the menu this Sunday.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is in the kitchen helping their chef of more than 40 years prep for one of the biggest nights of the year.
Brian Kramp is at Alioto’s where reservations for tonight are highly recommended.
Brian Kramp is with a chef who knows what it takes to please guests of all ages on a Friday night.
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa sampling some entrees on the menu this Sunday.
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa where Italian is always a good choice.