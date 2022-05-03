Alexis Patterson missing 20 years; gathering at Hi-Mount Elementary School

Tuesday, May 3 marks 20 years since 7-year-old Alexis Patterson disappeared in Milwaukee. Over the last two decades, Patterson's mother has never given up hope that Alexis is live and will come home.

It was May 3, 2002. Alexis Patterson walked with her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, to Hi-Mount Elementary School near 49th and Garfield. Bourgeois watched her cross the street. But Alexis never made it to class, and she has not been seen since.

Patteron's mother is convinced Alexis is still alive. Ayanna Patterson was adamant in saying a woman living in Ohio is her daughter. Milwaukee police tested that woman's DNA in 2016 and concluded she isn't Alexis, but that hasn't stopped Ayanna from searching.

Alexis Patterson remembered

"I'm not giving up, ever," said Patterson. "We waking the community up. We waking the world up. We letting you guys know, we waiting for Alexis, and we know she's coming home."

Milwaukee police still say anyone with information on this case should call them right away.