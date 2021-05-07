Milwaukee launches Alert Neighbor Program to reduce safety concerns

Milwaukee leaders launched on Friday, May 7 the Alert Neighbor Program.

The Alert Neighbor Program is a pilot collaborative initiative that will assist neighborhood block clubs to identify and implement strategies, such as reporting criminal activity, holding regular neighborhood meetings, and planning neighborhood improvement projects, to reduce safety concerns.

Additionally, a news release says the Alert Neighbor Program will provide funding for physical improvements in the neighborhood that will range from crime watch signs and porch lighting to security cameras installed around the community.

The organizations selected to participate in the program include: Historic Brewers Hill Association; Keefe Ave. Safety Task Force; 5 Points Neighborhood Association Inc.; Halyard Park Neighborhood; 3800 N 16th St block club w/ 16th St residents; the Middle Ground; Brown Street Block Watch; 2800 N. 36th Block Club; Johnson Park Neighborhood Association; Walnut Way Neighborhood; Friends of Clarke Square 17th St, 18th St and 19th Street; 25th Street & 26th Street One Street Outreach group; Lincoln Ave. Safety group; Ezekiel Homes Neighborhood; and Historic Concordia Neighborhood, Inc.

