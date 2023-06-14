Airport Twitter complaints: Milwaukee Mitchell International comes in 4th

article

No matter the airport or airline, flying can present some challenges, but new research does not shine a good light on Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

According to a study by Price4Limo.com, Milwaukee's airport has the fourth most complaints on Twitter.

Milwaukee is among the top airports with the most negative sentiment tweets, ranking 29th overall.

Frontier Airlines has the most complaints per 1,000 tweets with 31, followed by Spirit Airlines and American Airlines.