Airline mishaps trigger fears of flying; learn what you can do

The Brief There is no cure for a person's fear of flying, but there are ways to cope. FOX6 News spoke with a therapist and social worker who is also a former pilot. Tom Bunn admitted, "A bumpy road at 35,000 feet is not very calming."



The Bureau of Transportation Statistics says flying is the safest form of transportation. But hearing this is not a cure for a person's fear of flying – especially after recent stories about plane mishaps.

Fear of flying

What we know:

No matter what sparks the fear, it is not unusual for people to feel uneasy on an airplane.

After a recent series of plane crashes and close calls, some are becoming even more scared to fly.

A survey from The Associated Press NORC Center says fewer people think air travel is safe compared to 2024.

What they're saying:

Tom Bunn is not only a therapist and social worker, he is also a former pilot.

"You start to get on a plane. You’ve flown fine before, and suddenly – ope, no you can’t do it," Bunn said. "A bumpy road at 35,000 feet is not very calming."

But Bunn told FOX6 News there are some tips that can ease those worries.

"Exercise. I call the Jell-O exercise. Because you look up in the air and you don’t see anything holding that plane up – that doesn’t seem right," Bunn said.

As the plane goes faster, Bunn said the air becomes thicker, like Jell-O.

"If you have some Jell-O, you could put a little model airplane in it and you would shake it and the airplane would move in the Jell-O, but it wouldn’t fall," Bunn said.

As for fears about the pilot in charge…

"He’s gotta get his butt back on the ground safely, so he’s going to get you back on the ground safely, even regardless of what kind of a person or whether he cares about you or not," Bunn said.

What you can do:

Another idea from Bunn is to ask a flight attendant if you can meet the pilot. He said making personal contact with the person flying the plane can make a difference.