Air travel in Wisconsin returns to pre-pandemic levels

article

Wisconsin airports are returning to pre-pandemic traffic levels as the busy holiday season gets underway.

Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month this year since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available, officials said.

According to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport marketing coordinator Christie Green, the number of flights during Thanksgiving week is expect to be up 50% compared to last year, but down about 7% compared to the same week in 2019.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport director Marty Piette says the size of the airport means even on a busy day, travelers are unlikely to wait long at TSA checkpoints.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are in constant communication with our TSA stakeholders just to keep apprised of the situation," he said. "But from a staffing standpoint, we’re going to be OK here."

Still, airport officials are encouraging travels to arrive early — at least two hours in Milwaukee and 90 minutes in Madison.

The federal Transportation Security Administration isn’t expecting any major disruptions for holiday travel.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Thanksgiving holiday coincides with the start of a vaccine requirement for federal airport security officers. TSA workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 22 unless the Biden administration honors a request from the American Federation of Government Employees asking to delay the deadline, Wisconsin Public Radio r eported.

In a letter to White House officials, the union cites a confusing "double standard" because federal contractors are not required to be vaccinated until early next year.