Air Canada: Milwaukee-Toronto nonstop service to resume July 1

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE - Air Canada announced Thursday, Feb. 24 plans to resume daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Toronto beginning July 1. The route had been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We’re happy to welcome Air Canada back to Milwaukee with nonstop service to Toronto, giving local travelers another reason to choose our hometown airport by flying from MKE," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "Flying Air Canada to Toronto also provides another convenient connection point for flights to Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond.

The flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-200 aircraft. The route is one of 11 cities and 41 routes that Air Canada suspended across North America when the pandemic began. Tickets are available now at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada mobile app. 

The route can also be booked through Air Canada’s Star Alliance partner, United Airlines. 

