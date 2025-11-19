Aging Milwaukee fire trucks; battle over how to pay for new rigs

The Brief Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson partially vetoed Common Council changes, reducing the fire department's funds for new trucks. The mayor called the move a "compromise," stating he needs to balance fire department needs with fixing the deteriorating Department of Public Works (DPW) building. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski opposes the reduction, and the Common Council is scheduled to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 25 on overriding the veto.



There is a battle brewing over Milwaukee tax dollars. Mayor Cavalier Johnson vetoed some, but not all, money to replace aging Milwaukee fire trucks.

Aging Milwaukee fire trucks

What we know:

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski asked for $14 million for new fire trucks. The mayor proposed just $2 million.

The Milwaukee Common Council passed a budget that would have taken some money from the Department of Public Works' new building – leaving the fire department trucks with $10 million.

The mayor's veto keeps some of that money with the DPW. That means the trucks get $6 million out of that initial $14 million ask. The mayor called it a compromise.

What they're saying:

"We have an entire city department. It's not one department by itself, and so I don't want to continue investing money into a building that's basically falling apart. I want to make sure that we're able to get a fix for that too, while also fixing the fire department issues, as well," said Mayor Johnson.

Chief Lipski is not happy. He said the department has had to borrow fire trucks from other departments as their own backups are running low.

"We regularly are not funded to even those basic levels. A huge hole is formed, and now we're in the huge hole, and now what we are being given doesn't get us out of the hole. And I don't think that's acceptable.

Override of mayor's veto?

What's next:

The Common Council is expected to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 25 on whether to override the mayor's partial vetoes. It will take ten votes to override – and 12 Common Council members have supported this proposal.

The same day, alders will vote on whether to approve a new contract for Milwaukee police officers – which includes $25 million in backpay.