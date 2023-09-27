African American Chamber of Commerce 'Breakfast of Champions'

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin honored Black entrepreneurs during its "Breakfast of Champions" Wednesday, Sept. 27.

"To come together and work in a way that we are able to really move the needle, we are going to make some really impactful change in our community," said Nikki Purvis, president and CEO.

For 30 years, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin has played a key role in supporting Black entrepreneurs on a path towards success.

"Every year, we find those pillars in the community who are just doing great work," said Purvis. "They are examples for others to follow."

People, like Dr. Jeanette Mitchell were honored as champions of diversity.

"Knowing that this is around my legacy, what people have learned from me, what I’ve given back and watching them with things they do giving back," said Mitchell.

Among her many achievements, she created the African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee, an initiative that addresses the development and sustainability of Black leadership across the community.

Dr. Jeanette Mitchell

"The African American Leadership program is to say no matter where you are, you have a right to be yourself," said Mitchell.

On Wednesday, she was named the AACC of Wisconsin's 2023 business champion.

"When I stepped up there, I had to take a minute or two," said Mitchell.

"Her footprint will be here for generations, and we are just so honored to celebrate her today," said Purvis.

Purvis said this award was just one way to say thank you and job well done.

The Chamber of Commerce recognized two additional Black entrepreneurs for their successes in the community.