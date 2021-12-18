Afghan refugee resettlement in Milwaukee, initiative underway

Afghan refugees have been in Wisconsin for a few months now, and many are starting the process of resettlement into the community.

The refugees are starting off in a new country with nothing, and there's a huge initiative that’s going to help them get ready for life in the U.S.

Some are in a classroom for the first time, while others are learning in a new and different capacity.

"We are helping students understand the civics aspect of American history," said Tyler Emanuelson, the citizenship and ESL instructor at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukee's international learning program.

Emanuelson is eager to teach and ready to welcome a new class. This time, it will be Afghan refugees.

"I’m hoping for a smooth transition many of the students are really always excited to be here and be part of the community," Emanuelson said.

Tyler Emanuelson teaches at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukee.

Thanks to a Schultz Family Foundation partnership, the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees now in America will have increased assistance as they get acclimated.

"We're putting $1.3 million to support 60 different organizations – one of them being the Neighborhood House there in Milwaukee," said Rajiv Chandrasekaran with the Schultz Family Foundation. "What groups like Neighborhood House to do is help fill those gaps and they fill the gaps using great volunteer support."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From getting physical donations to intellectual stimulation, Cynthia Zarazúa said the guests will come here.

"We are the largest center in the state of Wisconsin serving refugees in this capacity," said Zarazúa.

Media provided glimpse at life for Afghans at Fort McCoy

After being put through cultural orientation with a resettlement agency, the additional funds provide the resources needed for refugees to thrive.

"Allows us to increase our staffing because we do anticipate a large number of them to join our community to assist them in case management," said Zarazúa. "Pre-employment skill services digital literacy math and citizenship."

Registration is now open for the spring semester, which runs from Jan. 18 through May 19, 2022; call 414-344-4777. There are also opportunities to volunteer or provide donations or financial assistance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.