Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy

Afghan refugees began arriving at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy Sunday, Aug. 22, officials announced.

According to a press release from Fort McCoy, the special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk arrived at Fort McCoy, one of three military installations housing Afghan refugees in the United States.

Approximately 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have begun to assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to "Operation Allies Refuge," Fort McCoy officials said Sunday, with refugee arrivals expected to continue throughout the day and the coming days.

The arrival at Fort McCoy is "in addition to the small number of Afghans currently finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va.," with officials noting they are "working to build additional capacity" at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee and Fort Bliss in Texas, along with "potentially other military locations as required."

"The task force at Fort McCoy will provide the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support. The Fort McCoy community is proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team in supporting the State Department with this mission. We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process," Fort McCoy officials said in the release.