Advocate Aurora Health: COVID vaccinations for staff by Oct. 15

Advocate Aurora Health announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4 it will require team members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

The decision comes as many care providers and organizations across the country have implemented such a requirement based on conclusive evidence that vaccines are safe, effective and critically important to saving lives and bringing an end to this pandemic.

President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh issued the following statement in a news release:

"We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities. The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.

"While COVID is far from gone, our story is still being written. Let this decision to mandate vaccines be another chapter in our book – one that says we have done everything we can to keep our patients, our communities and each other safe and healthy."

Officials say Advocate Aurora inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased five-fold over the past three weeks, and the system’s test positivity rate is the highest it’s been since January.

With limited exceptions for specific religious or medical reasons, the requirement applies to all 75,000 team members in both Illinois and Wisconsin, including remote workers and those who don’t work directly with patients, as well as medical staff, students, volunteers and on-site vendors.