Advocate Aurora Health: COVID hospitalizations reach pandemic high

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:21AM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Advocate Aurora Health experts provided on Monday, Jan. 3 COVID-19 updates as the health system’s hospitalizations reach pandemic highs.

Officials plan to talk about how people can best seek care when they need it -- and why public health precautions are as important as ever.

Vaccination appointments via Advocate Aurora Health can be made in one of three ways:

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Johnson COVID positive

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Sunday, Jan. 2 he has tested positive for COVID-19. The acting mayor, who is vaccinated, said he's experiencing "very mild" symptoms.