Advocate Aurora Health: COVID hospitalizations reach pandemic high
MILWAUKEE - Advocate Aurora Health experts provided on Monday, Jan. 3 COVID-19 updates as the health system’s hospitalizations reach pandemic highs.
Officials plan to talk about how people can best seek care when they need it -- and why public health precautions are as important as ever.
Vaccination appointments via Advocate Aurora Health can be made in one of three ways:
- Scheduled online at aah.org/vaccine
- Via the LiveWell app
- Call 866-443-2584
