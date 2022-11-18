Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes

Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov. 18, 43 children found their forever homes.

Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom.

"Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who needed a home, who needed love. So that's how we came to the decision to open up our home to foster."

It all started when Adams's eldest daughter Abbi, expressed she wanted a sister.

"She is the little big sister. The little mama. She is little me," said Adams.

Six-year-old Athena has been in Akila's care as her foster daughter for almost two years.

"I knew regardless of what this day would mean that we would be in each other's life forever," said Adams.

On Friday, Athena joins 42 other kids during National Adoption Month in officially finding their forever homes.

With her classmates, family, and friends watching through zoom, foster is dropped from her vocabulary.

"Do you believe that this adoption is in Athena's best interest? Yes!" said the judge.

Athena is finally Athena Marie Adams, and Abbi finally has the little sister she has always wanted.

"I've always wanted an older sister or a little sister, and Athena has filled that place for me," said Abbi.

Athena's mom is happy that she can change the course of a child's life.

Knowing that I have the ability to change the course of a child's life completely; I can change how they look at life, how they experience it; knowing that my daughter and I have that power is what keeps me going," said Adams.

