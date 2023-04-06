Admirals new sponsor for Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park

article

The Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park reached another milestone when the Milwaukee Admirals were announced as a major sponsor. The announcement marks a significant step forward in fundraising efforts for the future off-leash dog park under the I-794 freeway between the Milwaukee River and Plankinton Avenue.

"Since the launch of the downtown dog park project, we have found multiple ways to partner with the dog park project leaders, including collaborations with our Dog Day games," said Harris Turer, the owner and CEO of the Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Club. "As a team that is active in the community, we understand the important role that pets play in people’s lives. For this reason, we’ve had serious interest in supporting the project from the beginning. We are excited to join other business leaders in improving the quality of life for the greater Milwaukee dog community and their owners with the addition of this much-needed amenity."

According to a news release, the Milwaukee Admirals launched Dog Day events in 2009 to appeal to an untapped segment of new fans – dog owners. Hundreds of dogs and their owners attended the game, prompting the team to add a second Dog Day event after the team moved to the UW Panther Arena to accommodate the event’s growing popularity. The next Admirals Dog Day event will be held on Friday, April 7. A portion of the event proceeds from each ticket sold will go to support select dog-related charitable organizations, including the fundraising efforts for the dog park.

The future dog park, located at 103 W. Clybourn Ave., included a fenced area for small and large dogs, water stations, public art and other pet amenities. The overall project will be tied together by a 400-foot segment of new public riverwalk spanning from St. Paul Avenue to Clybourn Street.

"We are thrilled to see the response from the corporate and donor community. Businesses of all sizes and individuals from across the region are seeing the unique value in supporting this project. Not only will it deliver a much-needed community amenity, but it also will redevelop a highly visible but underutilized site at the juncture of the central business district and the Historic Third Ward," said Dorner.

The Milwaukee Admirals are part of a growing list of additional area businesses committing support for this project that will make for a more attractive downtown and complement other recent investments. To date, Hempel Companies, Gardner Builders, St. Paul Fish Company, Explorium Brewery, Physicians Realty Trust the Pritzlaff Building ownership, and others have all pledged support for this project.

"These commitments, along with the ongoing conversations we are having with additional sponsors, reinforces the fact that this project resonates with stakeholders of all sizes. The dog park’s value is not only seen by the thousands of residents and individuals who have supported the project, but also by the business community who correlates their company values with the dog park’s mission to continue advancing the greater downtown community," added Schwartz.

More information on the project, a portal for donations that may be tax-deductible, and sponsorship opportunities, are available at mkedogpark.com.