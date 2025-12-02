Actor Hugh Jackman's new movie, 'Song Sung Blue' Milwaukee premiere

The Brief Hugh Jackman is in Milwaukee for the hometown premiere of his film, "Song Sung Blue," at the Oriental Theatre. The movie tells the story of a Milwaukee husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute duo. Despite the screening being invitation-only, fans flocked to the area to see the star.



Hollywood has come to Brew City. The hometown premiere of the film, "Song Sung Blue," is Tuesday night, Dec. 2 at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre – and that means Hugh Jackman will be there.

"Song Sung Blue" Milwaukee premiere

What we know:

The movie tells the story of a Milwaukee husband and wife duo that became a successful Neil Diamond tribute act, better known as Lightning and Thunder. It just so happens to star Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

The screening at the Oriental was invitation-only. But that did not keep fans from flocking to the neighborhood to catch a glimpse of Jackman.

Official trailer

Gino Salomone is host of Tuesday night's premiere at the Oriental.

