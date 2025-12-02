Expand / Collapse search

Actor Hugh Jackman's new movie, 'Song Sung Blue' Milwaukee premiere

By and
Published  December 2, 2025 5:04pm CST
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
"Song Sung Blue" premieres in Milwaukee; Gino Salomone's connection

"Song Sung Blue" premieres in Milwaukee; Gino Salomone's connection

Gino Salomone talks about his connection to Lightning and Thunder, the duo portrayed in the new Hugh Jackman movie, "Song Sung Blue."

The Brief

    • Hugh Jackman is in Milwaukee for the hometown premiere of his film, "Song Sung Blue," at the Oriental Theatre.
    • The movie tells the story of a Milwaukee husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute duo.
    • Despite the screening being invitation-only, fans flocked to the area to see the star.

MILWAUKEE - Hollywood has come to Brew City. The hometown premiere of the film, "Song Sung Blue," is Tuesday night, Dec. 2 at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre – and that means Hugh Jackman will be there.

"Song Sung Blue" Milwaukee premiere

What we know:

The movie tells the story of a Milwaukee husband and wife duo that became a successful Neil Diamond tribute act, better known as Lightning and Thunder. It just so happens to star Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. 

The screening at the Oriental was invitation-only. But that did not keep fans from flocking to the neighborhood to catch a glimpse of Jackman. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Official trailer

Gino Salomone is host of Tuesday night's premiere at the Oriental.

Related

Actor Hugh Jackman serves Kopp's Frozen Custard to adoring movie fans
article

Actor Hugh Jackman serves Kopp's Frozen Custard to adoring movie fans

Australian actor Hugh Jackman was in Greenfield, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 2 to do two things – to promote his new movie, "Song Sung Blue," and take his first taste of Kopp's Frozen Custard.

The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News. 

EntertainmentMilwaukeeHeartwarming NewsNews