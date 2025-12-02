Actor Hugh Jackman's new movie, 'Song Sung Blue' Milwaukee premiere
MILWAUKEE - Hollywood has come to Brew City. The hometown premiere of the film, "Song Sung Blue," is Tuesday night, Dec. 2 at Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre – and that means Hugh Jackman will be there.
"Song Sung Blue" Milwaukee premiere
What we know:
The movie tells the story of a Milwaukee husband and wife duo that became a successful Neil Diamond tribute act, better known as Lightning and Thunder. It just so happens to star Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.
The screening at the Oriental was invitation-only. But that did not keep fans from flocking to the neighborhood to catch a glimpse of Jackman.
Official trailer
Gino Salomone is host of Tuesday night's premiere at the Oriental.
The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.