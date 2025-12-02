Actor Hugh Jackman serves Kopp's Frozen Custard to adoring movie fans

The Brief Hugh Jackman visited Greenfield, WI to promote his new movie, " Song Sung Blue ," and try frozen custard for the first time. Kopp's Frozen Custard created two special movie-themed flavors for the event. Hundreds of fans attended, receiving free custard and a chance to meet Jackman, who served scoops of the special flavor.



Australian actor Hugh Jackman was in Greenfield, Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 2 to do two things – to promote his new movie, "Song Sung Blue," and take his first taste of Kopp's Frozen Custard.

Hugh Jackman visits Kopp's Frozen Custard, Greenfield

Jackman visits Kopp's Frozen Custard

What we know:

Hundreds of movie and custard fans flooded the area around 76th and Layton Avenue in Greenfield to get some free custard and meet Hugh Jackman in person.

Kopp's Frozen Custard, known for its custom flavors, created two special flavors for Dec. 2. They included Song Sung Blueberry (cream cheese custard, blueberry custard, French pastry, blueberries and streusel) and Lightning & Thunder (milk chocolate custard, pecans, chocolate flakes, fudge, pastry, toffee pieces and white chocolate shavings).

Photo gallery

Hugh Jackman visits Kopp's Frozen Custard, Greenfield

Jackman had never had a taste of frozen custard before Tuesday. He then served hundreds of scoops of the Song Sung Blueberry flavor to fans who had lined up out in the cold and waited for their opportunity to take a picture with Jackman.

What they're saying:

"He’s a smiling guy. He looks like he is living the dream, right now serving Milwaukee’s best custard," said James Kearn. "I told him thanks for coming to Milwaukee. It’s so great to have a legend stepping in and handing out legendary custard."

About the movie

Dig deeper:

According to IMDB, "Song Sung Blue" is the story of Lightning and Thunder, a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act. Jackman stars in the movie along with Kate Hudson.

