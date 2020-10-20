The family of Jacob Blake along with a number of African-American led organizations gathered in Kenosha at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to march to Milwaukee. This, to mark the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

Marchers will travel 33 miles to Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee. Participants will vote early and encourage supporters to do the same.

Early voting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 1.

Activists march from Kenosha to Milwaukee to encourage early voting

Here’s a schedule for the early voting sites in Milwaukee:

Please note that not all sites have the same schedule.

Advertisement

Mondays - Fridays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays - Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building , 841 N Broadway, Room 102 (Registered voters enter from Market Street. Voters needing to update address/name enter from Broadway)

Midtown Center , N 58th Street & W Capitol Drive (east of Subway & west of Pick ‘n Save)

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Avenue

Mondays & Tuesdays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays - Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bay View Library , 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Cannon Park Pavilion , 303 N 95th St

Clinton Rose Senior Center , 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr

East Library , 2320 N Cramer St

Good Hope Library , 7717 W Good Hope Rd

Mitchell Street Library , 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library , 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library , 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

Mondays - Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Student Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

Mondays - Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1101 N 6th St (T Building)

Independence First, 540 S 1st St

Manitoba School, 4040 W Forest Home Ave:

Independence First and Manitoba School are by appointment only. Appointment requests will be considered after October 20th. Please note requests are honored based on the voter's inability to vote at any of the other sites during the scheduled voting hours. Please email kdzapat@milwaukee.gov to request an appointment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android