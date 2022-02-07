Acting Milwaukee Mayor Johnson to deliver State of the City address

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will share his prepared State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 7.

The address will take place at the Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King Branch.

Johnson took over as mayor back in December after Tom Barrett left to be the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett officially resigned his position as mayor of Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 22 after nearly 18 years in office. Barrett described his job as mayor as the "hardest job" he's ever had in his life but also the most rewarding.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

The Barrett resignation automatically elevated Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to acting mayor. Johnson will serve as acting mayor until the completion of a special election.

After less than two months, acting Mayor Johnson has had to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, the issue of reckless driving, and multiple police shootings.

Speaking at an event last month, Johnson called on the community to help make Milwaukee a safer place.

"My plea to the community is to be our partner. Partner with us formally and when you know something, speak up. We really need that to happen in order to make our community safer. Everybody has got to be part of this, everybody had to be at the table," said Acting Mayor Johnson.

The State of the City address begins at 10 a.m.