Accused drug trafficker on house arrest, connected to Milwaukee day care

The feds say he's a high-level drug trafficker. He's also connected to a Milwaukee daycare.

And he's currently out of jail, for now.

iCare Child Care is listed as operating out of a house on North 29th Street, run by Crystal Robinson.

Robinson was arrested alongside her boyfriend, Timothy Bea, last in April during a traffic stop.

Crystal Robinson and Timothy Bea

Drug task force findings

What we know:

After a brick of fentanyl was found under the hood, a gang drug task force raided two of Bea's properties, including a former Milwaukee bar, a soon-to-be day care, run by iCare Child Care.

The two properties in question, including iCare Child Care

Between the two locations, filings say agents found drug presses, more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, money counters, and more than a dozen firearms, to name a few.

Federal documents say casings from one gun (an FN Five-seveN semi-auto pistol found in a Jaguar) were connected to a shooting.

Another gun (a Remington 1911 found in bar/iCare Child Care) was reported stolen during a home burglary in Indiana.

Drugs and weapons

Bea has no criminal record.

In the days that followed, he was charged with federal drug and gun trafficking offenses.

A judge ordered him released, pending trial – but the government wanted him locked up, and asked for another judge to review the case.

Connection to child care center

What we know:

Federal filings say "Bea worked for this family child care center."

Bea claimed he worked there for "the last two years, and was paid in cash."

But Robinson said her boyfriend had worked there "for the previous three months," "purchased groceries," "provided transportation," and "assisted with remodeling a new location."

Federal court filings

So what's happening with the daycare?

Wisconsin's Department of Children and Families stepped in, determining Robinson "did not exercise sound judgment" when she was arrested, or when drugs or weapons were found at the property where she was trying to offer child care, among other violations.

Items found at iCare Child Care

The state is in the process of revoking the day care license. Robinson is appealing.

She also has not returned FOX6's messages.

As for her boyfriend, Bea was released from custody, pending trial, on 24-hour monitoring and house arrest.

Filings say it was a quote "very close call."