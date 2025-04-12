Accidents on I-43 in Milwaukee, backups in both directions

Two separate accidents on I-43 in Milwaukee caused significant backups in both directions on Saturday afternoon, April 12.

According to WIS511, an accident near Locust and another accident near Keefe appeared to contribute to northbound and southbound traffic backups.

2:15 p.m. Update: The northbound accident has been cleared and traffic is improving. However, southbound traffic is still severely backed up.

2:30 p.m. Update: The southbound accident has been cleared and traffic is improving.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information, and has yet to hear back.