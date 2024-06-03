Expand / Collapse search

Accident involving school bus on I-43/94 near National

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2024 7:05am CDT
Bus accident at I-43/94 at National

MILWAUKEE - A traffic accident involving a school bus caused significant backups on northbound I-43/94 just past National in Milwaukee on Monday, June 3.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. By 7:15 a.m., the scene was cleared, however it will take time for the backups to clear.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information, and have yet to hear back.