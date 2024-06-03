Accident involving school bus on I-43/94 near National
MILWAUKEE - A traffic accident involving a school bus caused significant backups on northbound I-43/94 just past National in Milwaukee on Monday, June 3.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. By 7:15 a.m., the scene was cleared, however it will take time for the backups to clear.
FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information, and have yet to hear back.