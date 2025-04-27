Accident on I-41/94 in Kenosha County, southbound lanes blocked for hours
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An accident on I-41/94 in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, April 27, 2025, is caused some traffic backups.
The accident happened on I-41/94 southbound just past the WIS 165 exit in Pleasant Prairie just after 6 a.m.
DOT cameras showed what appeared to be a semi-truck with a fire underneath it on the pavement, and another vehicle that appeared to be severely damaged.
Southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Wilmot Road. Some vehicles were stuck near the accident site, but were able to drive away.
By 8:15 a.m., the scene had been cleared and traffic is now flowing normally.
State Patrol later told FOX6 that the crash involved three vehicles: the semi-truck and two other passenger vehicles.
No injuries were reported, and the crash is under investigation.
The Source: 511 provided some information on the accident. WisDOT cameras showed the accident and backups. Wisconsin State Patrol later gave FOX6 some preliminary information.