Accident on I-41/94 in Kenosha County, southbound lanes blocked for hours

article

The Brief A three-vehicle accident shut down part of I-41/94 in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, April 27, 2025. Southbound lanes at Wilmot Road were closed and traffic had to be diverted for a couple of hours. No injuries were reported.



An accident on I-41/94 in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, April 27, 2025, is caused some traffic backups.

The accident happened on I-41/94 southbound just past the WIS 165 exit in Pleasant Prairie just after 6 a.m.

DOT cameras showed what appeared to be a semi-truck with a fire underneath it on the pavement, and another vehicle that appeared to be severely damaged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Wilmot Road. Some vehicles were stuck near the accident site, but were able to drive away.

By 8:15 a.m., the scene had been cleared and traffic is now flowing normally.

State Patrol later told FOX6 that the crash involved three vehicles: the semi-truck and two other passenger vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and the crash is under investigation.