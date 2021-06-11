Aaron Lipski sworn in as Milwaukee fire chief

A long-time member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, who has served as acting chief since last October, is now officially the head of the city’s fire service.

Aaron Lipski was sworn in as chief by the Fire and Police Commission in the common council chambers at Milwaukee City Hall Friday, June 11, in what was the first large gathering in the seat of city government since the pandemic began.

More than 150 people were on hand, including family, friends, co-workers, along with city and county law enforcement brass, and city elected officials for the event.

The Fire and Police Commission unanimously approved appointing Lipski to the post last month, in which he received overwhelming support from the FPC and community leaders to lead the 700-member service.

Lipski served as acting chief since October 2020 following the retirement of Chief Mark Rohlfing. Lipski will serve out the remainder of Rohlfing’s term, which ends in May 2022.

