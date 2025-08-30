AAA ‘Tow to Go’ on Labor Day weekend, effort to prevent impaired driving

article

The Brief AAA has activated its "Two to Go" service for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The service provides free, confidential rides for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The service will be available until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 2, and it should only be used as a last resort.



AAA is working to prevent impaired driving this Labor Day weekend, activating its ‘Tow to Go’ program across select states, including Wisconsin.

Service details

What we know:

The service will operate from 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 2.

The service provides free, confidential rides for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius.

AAA says that since it began more than 25 years ago, ‘Tow to Go’ has been instrumental in saving lives, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Labor Day is meant for celebration, not tragedy," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round. Simple actions like planning a designated driver or using programs like ‘Tow to Go’ can save lives. At AAA, we are committed to offering this critical safety lifeline to protect families and prevent needless loss during the holiday."

How ‘Tow to Go’ works

What we know:

Availability: 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 2.

Coverage Areas: Wisconsin, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

What It Provides: A free, confidential ride for impaired drivers and a tow for their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Who Can Use It: Open to both AAA members and non-members.

Important Note: The service cannot be scheduled in advance and is designed for last-minute situations. AAA stresses that ‘Tow to Go’ should only be used as a last resort when no other safe transportation options are available.

Drunk driving statistics

By the numbers:

Nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve alcohol-impaired drivers.

More than 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes in 2023. That’s equivalent to one death every 42 minutes.

AAA reminds travelers that responsible decision-making and planning ahead are the most effective ways to avoid becoming part of these statistics.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drivers are encouraged to use AAA’s Tow to Go program or have alternative plans in place, such as designated drivers, rideshare services, or staying overnight where they celebrate.

Head to the AAA website to learn more.