AAA survey indicates traveler optimism is growing as summer nears
article
MILWAUKEE - A new AAA survey shows traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available.
A news release indicates the new survey reveals nearly half of Wisconsinites (46%) are comfortable taking a trip. That is a 6 percentage-point increase compared to our previous survey in January.
Wisconsinites cite the vaccine and increased safety measures, as reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. More than a quarter (27%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (45%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
According to the AAA survey:
Advertisement
- 62% of Wisconsinites expect to travel in 2021
- 26% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June
- 72% of Wisconsinites say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic
- 50% of Wisconsinites say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated