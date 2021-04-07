Expand / Collapse search

AAA survey indicates traveler optimism is growing as summer nears

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - A new AAA survey shows traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available.

A news release indicates the new survey reveals nearly half of Wisconsinites (46%) are comfortable taking a trip. That is a 6 percentage-point increase compared to our previous survey in January.

View the full survey here

Wisconsinites cite the vaccine and increased safety measures, as reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. More than a quarter (27%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (45%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization.

According to the AAA survey:

  • 62% of Wisconsinites expect to travel in 2021
  • 26% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June
  • 72% of Wisconsinites say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic
  • 50% of Wisconsinites say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated
