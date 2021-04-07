AAA survey indicates traveler optimism is growing as summer nears

article

A new AAA survey shows traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available.

A news release indicates the new survey reveals nearly half of Wisconsinites (46%) are comfortable taking a trip. That is a 6 percentage-point increase compared to our previous survey in January.

View the full survey here

Wisconsinites cite the vaccine and increased safety measures, as reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. More than a quarter (27%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (45%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to the AAA survey:

Advertisement