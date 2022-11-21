AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

article

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23–6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28

It’s available in selects states/locations

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How does it work? When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver ( NHTSA ).

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES