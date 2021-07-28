Expand / Collapse search

Homicide near 9th & Lincoln, man killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide on the city's south side Wednesday, July 28.

Officials announced just after 7:30 p.m. that a man was killed near 9th and Lincoln. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

