9th and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 9th and Greenfield on Thursday night, July 13.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.