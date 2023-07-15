9th and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 9th and Greenfield on Thursday night, July 13.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.