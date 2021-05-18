9th and Hayes: Woman killed, suspect sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 9th and Hayes on the city's south side early Tuesday, May 18.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after midnight. A 25-year-old woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound, officials say.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.