Expand / Collapse search

9th and Hayes: Woman killed, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fatal shooting at 9th and Hayes

A woman was fatally shot on Milwaukee's south side early Tuesday morning, May 18.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 9th and Hayes on the city's south side early Tuesday, May 18.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after midnight. A 25-year-old woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound, officials say. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shots fired at Milwaukee officer near 34th and Hadley
slideshow

Shots fired at Milwaukee officer near 34th and Hadley

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at an officer near 34th and Hadley on Monday evening, May 17.

Missing Waukesha woman sought by police
slideshow

Missing Waukesha woman sought by police

Waukesha police need your help locating a missing woman.

Peregrine falcons named after COVID heroes

We Energies has taken honoring essential workers to new heights, naming baby peregrine falcons after the heroes of the pandemic.