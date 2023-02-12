91st and Appleton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 91st and Appleton on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.