91st and Appleton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 91st and Appleton on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.