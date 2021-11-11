Expand / Collapse search

91st and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded while driving

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 near 91st Street and Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 2:05 a.m. 

Police say the victim was driving when the suspect vehicle approached and suspects from the suspect vehicle fired several shots – striking the victim. A

 35-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries.

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

